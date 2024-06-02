99°F
Politics and Government

Trump holding rally in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough o ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3 ...
President says he has ‘boundless love’ for Hunter Biden as gun case begins
A crew member drinks water at the Tropicana Las Vegas demolition as workers use protections aga ...
As extreme heat kills more Nevadans, OSHA bets on worker protections
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Ph ...
Israel confirms forces in central Rafah, expanding offensive in southern Gaza city
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush mon ...
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
June 2, 2024 - 2:53 pm
June 2, 2024 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2024 - 12:07 am

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Las Vegas after he was convicted of felony crimes on Thursday.

Trump will hold a noon rally at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, on Sunday, according to his campaign website. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com.

The former president’s last rally in Las Vegas was in January ahead of the Feb. 8 caucuses.

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actress.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush mon ...
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
By Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release the remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire.

Mixed reaction from locals after Donald Trump guilty verdict
Trump fined for gag order violation; judge warns of possible jail time
Takeaways from Cohen’s pivotal testimony in Trump hush money trial
Judge admonishes defense witness in Trump trial after prosecution rests
‘A conspiracy and a cover-up’: Closing arguments in Trump’s trial
Donald Trump becomes 1st former US president convicted of felony crimes