Trump to rally Wednesday just outside Nevada to avoid restrictions

President Trump will hold a rally at the Bullhead City airport Wednesday — across the border in Arizona because of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing orders that cap gatherings at 250 people.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport on Wednesday morning — a venue across the border in Arizona because of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing orders that cap public gatherings at 250 people.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald told the Review-Journal that the campaign had been searching for an outdoor location near Las Vegas, but because of the governor’s “very aggressive OSHA team,” the campaign chose to book the rally across the state line.

“He has such a large following in Southern Nevada and also in Nevada, this could be possibly one of the largest rallies he has ever held.”

After Trump’s last area indoor rally attended by thousands at Xtreme Manufacturing in September, the city of Henderson fined the business, owned by Trump ally Don Ahern, $3,000 for violating a state order limiting public gatherings to 50 people at the time.

Trump will hold three rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday. On Tuesday, he stumps in Michigan, Wisconsin and Omaha, Nebraska, before landing in Las Vegas to spend the night. While the White House does not release details of where the president plans to overnight, Trump likes to use the eponymous Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as his Western overnight headquarters when he campaigns in Nevada, Arizona and other Western states.

After the Laughlin rally, Trump will head to Goodyear, Arizona, for another rally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.