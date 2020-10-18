Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump spoke briefly during a Sunday morning service at the International Church of Las Vegas, after spending Saturday night at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump attends services at the International Church of Las Vegas Sunday morning after spending the evening at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump, lower left, attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, as Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, right, gestures on stage, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump attends service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People attend service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump attends service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump attends service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump attends service Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the International Church of Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at John Wayne Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At least 200 hundred people prayed and cheered for President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning service at a church in western Las Vegas.

The president made his appearance during the 9 a.m. service at the International Church of Las Vegas, located at 8100 Westcliff Drive, near Summerlin.

Pastor Marc Paul Goulet and others in the worship team praised Trump and told him, “You’re doing a great job.”

The service drew at least 200 congregants, mostly unmasked, but did not fill the church to capacity. Many cheered as they prayed and blessed the president.

It was unclear whether the attendance exceeded the 250 people in the venue, the maximum capacity Gov. Steve Sisolak set for churches.

During the service, the president was seen placing a handful of $20 bills into the collection bucket. Trump was also not wearing a mask and neither were associates sitting next to him nor Goulet and his wife, Senior Associate Pastor Denise Goulet. However, Secret Service members and others in the president’s entourage were wearing masks.

Goulet, during the service, pledged to fast one day a week for Trump and his family through the election and then through November, because of possible election turmoil. His wife prophesied that Trump would win in November.

Goulet noted Trump’s visit wasn’t his first to the church, which bills itself on its website as a “multicultural, healing, prophetic church all about giving the grace of Jesus to Las Vegas.””

“This is your third time here. That means you’re a church member,” he told Trump during the service. “I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president.”

Trump stopped at the church in October 2016, when Pastor Denise Goulet prayed over Trump. After the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, Trump also visited the church.

Shortly before the end of the service, Trump took the microphone and spoke to the crowd.

“I go to many churches and I love going to churches,” he said. “I will be back many times.”

Trump commended the work the pastors have done in the city.

“I know you’ve had a rough time in terms of the city — has been a tough place — but the job you’ve done to get people back is really, very special” he said. “These are two very special people. Your families are very, very special and you have great talent up there. Thank you all very much. It’s great talent. I know talent, and you’re great talent.”

At the end of his remarks, Trump urged congregants to get out to vote.

‘Impressed and touched’

Church attendee Flannery Stafford said she didn’t know Trump was visiting the church and his presence was a pleasant surprise. She remembered pulling up into a nearby intersection just before the service started and asking police why they were there.

“They said there would be a special guest,” she said. “I was just impressed and touched.”

Her sons, Fisher and Tillman Stafford, said they were honored to have seen the president.

“It was really nice,” Fisher said. “I’ve always wanted to meet him.”

After the service, Trump headed to Southern California for a fundraiser and a Make America Great Again rally at Carson City scheduled for 4 p.m.

After the rally, Trump is expected to return to Las Vegas to spend the night at the eponymous Trump International Hotel where he spent Saturday evening after speaking at campaign rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Monday morning, Air Force One will head for Prescott, Arizona, then Tuscon for twin rallies.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter. Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.