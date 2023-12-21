Vice President Kamala Harris announces Las Vegas visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will start the new year with a visit to Las Vegas.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference,Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vice President Kamala Harris will start the new year with a visit to Las Vegas.

According to an advisory from the White House, Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, “to uplift the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to supporting workers and their right to collectively bargain.”

The White House advises that Harris will deliver remarks and meet with hospitality workers of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The trip, of which she will be accompanied by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will mark her 9th visit to the Nevada since taking office.