White House Communications Director Scaramucci out after 10 days

WASHINGTON — Staff changes in President Donald Trump’s White House resumed Monday — but with an end that may mean more structure and less freelancing in the West Wing’s game of musical chairs.

In the morning, former Homeland Secretary John F. Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff. Then, hours later, the White House released a statement that promised less drama as new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was leaving after a tenure — 10 days — that is one for the record books.

Kelly becomes chief gatekeeper following a tumultuous two weeks for the White House that included the resignation of chief of staff Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, who served as both communications director and press secretary. Spicer resigned when Trump hired Scaramucci over the objections of Priebus, the former Republican National Committee head who also made the record books as the shortest-serving chief of staff since the position was created in 1946.

Scaramucci may have sealed his fate on his first day on the job when he told reporters that, unlike other communications directors, he would report directly to the president, not to Priebus. Those who know Kelly, a retired Marine general, had trouble believing that he would agree to take the gatekeeping job if a brash newcomer would be able dance around his chain of command.

Adding fuel to the fire was an expletive-laden tirade against top White House aides, including Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, that Scaramucci delivered to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza late Thursday.

The White House hinted that Scaramucci was fired, but did not say so explicitly. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did say that Trump “certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position. And he didn’t want to burden General Kelly also with that line of succession.”

The second biggest question about Kelly taking on the chief of staff job was whether two top aides who are family — daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner — would have to go through Kelly to talk to Trump. Sanders said Kelly “has the full authority to operate within the White House, and all staff will report to him.”

Kelly “will bring new structure, discipline and strength” to the White House, she said.

“This had to happen,” said Republican strategist Mack Mackowiak, who was pleased to see that Kelly has full control of White House hiring and firing. Scaramucci’s departure sends a signal that this White House is about to get less dysfunctional, he said.

After Kelly was sworn in, he and the president attended a meeting of the Trump cabinet, at which Trump praised his new hire. “We respect him,” Trump said of Kelly. “Admire what’s he done. And at Homeland, what he has done is nothing short of miraculous. As you know, the border was a tremendous problem.”

Sitting across from the president was Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who like Priebus and Spicer, has been a frequent target of Trump’s wrath. Trump reportedly did not address Sessions.

Later when a reporter asked Sanders about rumors that Trump was considering shifting Sessions to head Homeland Security, Sanders replied, “There are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity, and the president has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet.”

Trump seems to see the Kelly hire as a chance to reset an administration that critics believe lacked focus. In the morning, Trump resisted that view when he tweeted about good economic indicators and denied there was White House chaos.

“Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos,” Trump tweeted.

He returned to Twitter later Monday evening with the pronouncement: “A great day in the White House.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.