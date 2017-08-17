Judge denies Nevada marijuana distribution injunction request

Carson City District Judge James Todd Russell on Thursday denied a preliminary injunction sought by liquor distributors to stop the Nevada Tax Department from letting marijuana licensees get into the business of transporting pot from growers to retailers.

Russell said the liquor wholesalers have appeal rights to the Tax Commission on the decision last week by Tax Department Director Deonne Contine that liquor wholesalers were insufficient to satisfy the demand for recreational pot deliveries.

Russell also rescinded a temporary restraining order issued last Friday stopping the Tax Department from moving forward with licensing marijuana companies to distribute the retail product.

Attorney Kevin Benson, representing the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada, said he will move to seek a stay on the Tax Department decision and appeal the issue to the Tax Commission.

Benson said the concern is that if distribution licenses are issued by the Tax Department to marijuana businesses before a stay is issued, the exclusivity provided to alcohol wholesalers to distribute recreational pot will be moot.

