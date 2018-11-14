Marijuana conference MJBizCon draws 25,000 in Las Vegas

The seventh annual conference, which kicks off Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will bring more than 25,000 industry professionals to town for three days of networking and deal making. More than 1,000 exhibitors will offer an array of industry services and products ranging from accounting software to extraction equipment.

State Flower workers at their facility on Westwood Dr. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Flower State's cultivation facility on Westwood Dr. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The annual Las Vegas marijuana conference is growing.

Watered by a spigot of industry investment and expanding legalization around the the world, MJBizCon is moving up the ranks of the top trade shows in town.

The number of exhibitors has jumped this year by almost 50 percent compared with 2017. Attendance, meanwhile has increased around 40 percent and has more than doubled since 2016, when the show was held at the Rio. MJBizCon is now nearly as large as Gaming Global Expo, the annual casino industry trade show that has been on the calendar since 2001.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates the marijuana conference will generate about $22 million in economic impact for the town as hotel rooms fill up, restaurants are booked and exhibitors take over clubs around town to promote their cannabis-related products and brands.

“It has just been on an incredible rocket-ship growth trajectory,” said Cassandra Farrington, CEO and Co-founder of Denver, Colorado-based news outlet Marijuana Business Daily, which organizes the conference. “This is an industry that is activating extraordinarily quickly — and not just here in the U.S. — and the show is a reflection of that.”

North America legalization

The North American marijuana industry has been on fire in 2018.

Legal U.S. dispensaries are expected to ring up between $8 billion and $10 billion in medical and recreational sales this year, an increase of as much as 66 percent compared with 2017, Farrington said.

California, the largest state by population, launched recreational sales in January. Last week Michigan became the 10th state to approve recreational sales, while Utah and Missouri increased the number of states permitting medical marijuana sales to 33.

Sales are expected to more than double to $22 billion by 2022 as more states legalize marijuana, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Nevada sales have beaten state expectations this year and are also expected to roughly double by 2022 to $1 billion, according to a report last week by Canaccord Genuity.

“Nevada has plenty of room for expansion of marijuana,” said Daniel Wacks, CEO of State Flower, which plans to increase output at its cultivation and production facility in Las Vegas.

Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October, the first member of the leading industrial nations to do so. The Canadian recreational market could reach $3.3 billion next year, according to report by Deloitte.

Executives at cannabis-related companies — ranging from insurance providers to makers of glow lights and edibles — will be attending the show seeking ways to enter the new domestic and international markets.

“The primary goal in attending the show is expansion — just make those connections in emerging markets like Michigan so I can to take my business to those new states,’’ said Dan Anglin, CEO of Colorado-based CannAmerica, which recently launched sales of its edibles in Nevada.

Anglin and Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co-Founder Tom St. Thomas said they are also looking to find business partners who can open doors to international expansion. The show this year will include attendees from 60 countries, up from 40 last year, Farrington said.

Wave of investment

The rapid growth in the U.S. and start of legalization in Canada has been driving massive investment into the industry. Some of the exhibitors at the show are looking to tap into that, said Farrington. MJBizCon held a seminar Tuesday to educate investors about the industry. Thousands of them will be in attendance at the show.

“We are seeing significant amounts of private investment starting to flow into this industry from larger and more established sources,” Farrington said.

Global marijuana-related companies have raised more than $8 billion in equity so far in 2018 compared with $3.7 billion for all of last year and just $1.3 billion in 2016, according to Viridian Capital Advisors, a financial advisory firm for the cannabis industry.

While nearly half of the investment this year has come from Constellation Brands’ $3.8 billion investment in Canopy Growth Corp., the number of equity raises increased by slightly more than 50 percent to 411 this year.

Share prices of marijuana companies have skyrocketed this year amid a turbulent stock market. Shares of Tilray have surged fivefold since listing in July while Canopy Growth Corp. has risen 150 percent over the past year.

“The marijuana industry is undergoing a radical transformation that could spark decades of unfathomable growth for investors,” said David Kretzmann, senior analyst at stock advisory firm The Motley Fool. Ketzmann highlighted the continuing legalization of marijuana in the U.S. in a pitch Tuesday to clients Tuesday.

The stock moves are reminiscent of the dot.com boom and cryptocurrency craze and some will end just as badly as those investments, some industry players fear.

“A lot of the fireworks is just that — fireworks that will land on the ground and get you burned,” said St. Thomas.

Banking

MJBizCon will feature 67 sessions dedicated to a host of topics ranging from federal regulation and banking to fund raising, hemp and edibles.

Many financial firms still refuse to service companies operating in the cannabis industry because sale of the drug is still illegal at the federal level.

Nevada marijuana companies face their own issues, including educating tourists and creating spaces for them to consume the drug, said Peter Findlay, CEO of Exhale Nevada, which owns cultivation, production and retail facilities.

“The three biggest issues facing the Nevada market are banking and financial services, the lack of tourist awareness of a legal market, and lack of ability to consume in approved and safe locations,” he said.