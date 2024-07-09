117°F
SpaceX rocket launch in California this week may be visible from Vegas

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Las Vegas on Monday, March 18, 2024. (D. Siciliano)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 3:59 pm
 

Space X is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, and you’ll likely see it from Las Vegas.

Falcon 9 is slated to launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force Station in California around 7 p.m. The reusable rocket will transport 20 satellites from broadband internet provider Starlink into low-Earth orbit, Space X said.

Thirteen of the satellites will have Direct to Cell capabilities, which will work to provide Starlink users access to texting, calling and browsing across the world. The first text message sent using Direct to Cell satellite technology was sent in January, though browsing and calls are not yet available through the service, Starlink said.

Falcon 9 launched twice out of California in the last month, one on June 23 and another launch on June 28.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

