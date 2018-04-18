Suspended Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter dies at age 42

Controversial Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter, who was suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court in November, died Tuesday at the age of 42.

Attorney Jacob Hafter leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 8, 2017.

Controversial Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter, who was suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court in November, died Tuesday at the age of 42.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Hafter was taken from his law office to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m.

His cause of death has not been determined. Las Vegas police dispatch logs show that officers went to Hafter’s office, 6851 W. Charleston Blvd., at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a suicide attempt.

Hafter was suspended for six months by the high court for lying under oath and making derogatory public comments about a district judge. The suspension was partly a response to a complaint from the State Bar of Nevada.

The complaint stemmed from comments Hafter made in 2014 about then-District Judge Valorie Vega after she denied his request to alter a two-week civil trial schedule to accommodate a Jewish holiday.

Hafter accused Vega of religious discrimination in a Facebook post. He also told a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter at the time: “Either she’s anti-Semitic or she’s biased against me. In either case, she shouldn’t be the judge in this case.”

The high court found that “there was no basis in fact for Hafter’s comments.”

At the time, Vega was presiding over a medical malpractice case that Hafter was defending, and Hafter was running for another seat on the District Court bench.

Shortly after the high court’s decision was handed down, Hafter, who had asked for no discipline, took to Facebook:

“This state is so crooked. It is so sad,” he wrote. “We have attorneys who steal from clients and they get stayed suspensions and slaps on the hand. I try to follow my religion and defend myself in a private litigation matter and the Supreme Court suspends me for 6 months, effective immediately. What about all the clients I have? I represent clients that no other attorney will take. I do it, often, without charge or for delayed compensation. I am a solo practitioner. How is that fair to the public?”

The suspension also followed allegations against Hafter of engaging in fraudulent conduct and making misrepresentations in Nevada legal proceedings to evade a $137,000 judgment against his law firm in Arizona.

Hafter had been licensed to practice law in Nevada since 2005, according to the State Bar’s website.

On April 9, he posted on Facebook that he was packing up his office. The post included the hashtag, “#wouldratheruberthanpracticelawinNevada.”

Hafter’s suspension was due to end next month.

Before the discipline was imposed, Hafter represented a 4-year-old girl in a lawsuit aimed at forcing UNLV to reopen its maternal HIV program after the program was suspended.

“They’re holding the program in abeyance at the risk of children getting the health care that they need,” Hafter said in October.

