“60 Minutes” story on Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air was a hatchet job

I have flown Allegiant on many occasions and had no reservation letting my granddaughter fly on them as well.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I have read with interest the various negative stories and comments about Allegiant Air based on the recent “60 Minutes” story. I worked for more than 30 years in various management positions in the airline and aviation industry, and I have some firsthand experience with the CBS series. Its modus operandi is to start with a previously determined conclusion and then build a story to justify that conclusion with little regard for the other side of the story — or, in fact, the truth.

As an employee of a Texas Air Corp. airline, I was witness to the hatchet job done on Frank Lorenzo regarding Continental Airlines and other TAC airlines. The story was mostly fiction. This is essentially the same thing “60 Minutes” has done with the Allegiant story.

I have flown Allegiant on many occasions and had no reservation letting my granddaughter fly on them as well. I advise viewers to take what they see on “60 Minutes” with a large dose of skepticism.