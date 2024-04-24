79°F
Letters

LETTER: We already know where Donald Trump stands

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation is worse than reported
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
April 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In your April 17 editorial, you state that President Joe Biden had “better” commit to presidential debates. President Biden has said that his participation “depends on [Trump’s] behavior.” You claim to wonder what “that means,” while forgetting how Donald Trump acted during his debates with Hillary Clinton.

You argue the public needs to know where the candidates stand. Mr. Trump has already made his positions known. He’s stated he’s going to be a dictator on day one, use the FCC to remove any networks that he feels aren’t yielding to his favor, hold deportation raids, impose tariffs on all imported goods, close the Department of Education, kill the Affordable Care Act, implement a new Muslim ban and pass more tax cuts for the rich and corporations. What do we need debates for? Don’t you believe him?

Darlene Nix Henderson

Both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

