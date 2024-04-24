79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: We already know where Donald Trump stands
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation is worse than reported
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
Darlene Nix Henderson
April 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I was both amazed and amused by the April 16 letter from Rick Reynolds headlined “Wimpy Democrats.” Is the Joe Biden to whom Mr. Reynolds refers the same Joe Biden who has been stumbling and bumbling in the presidency for the past three years, or is there another one who has yet to appear?

As for Mr. Biden being a “good, honest man,” that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. He has been investigated for having classified documents in his garage in Delaware. And then there’s the matter of why his son, Hunter, was able to obtain a lucrative job in Ukraine.

I personally think both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt. As for Jacky Rosen, she is now trying to distance herself from Mr. Biden, Her voting record speaks for where her true loyalties lie.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No. 2 Basic routs No. 1 Faith Lutheran in 1st place battle — PHOTOS
recommend 2
TikTok’s parent company must sell or face ban under passed Senate bill
recommend 3
USPS moves ahead on plan to move Nevada mail to CA, despite opposition
recommend 4
Off-Strip hotel-casino president stepping down
recommend 5
‘Not something we can correct’: Las Vegas Cirque artist’s injuries end career
recommend 6
Mojave Max emerges from his burrow, 2nd latest in history