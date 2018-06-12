A tip of the cap to the Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegans finally have something of which they can be proud

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In a city filled with senseless and violent crime, a horrible homeless situation, road rage that is scary, underemployed — if employed at all — locals and chauvinistic, greedy casino owners, we, the locals, finally have something of which we can be immensely proud: the class, skill and optimism of our Vegas Golden Knights, the players and organization alike.

Thank you for an incredible nine-month run of excellence and positive vibes. Can’t wait for the next season. Changes in the team will be great. That is the nature of sports.

Finally, locals can be proud of something in this city, besides our wonderful fall/winter/spring weather.