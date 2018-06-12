Letters

A tip of the cap to the Vegas Golden Knights

Paul Gary Las Vegas
June 11, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In a city filled with senseless and violent crime, a horrible homeless situation, road rage that is scary, underemployed — if employed at all — locals and chauvinistic, greedy casino owners, we, the locals, finally have something of which we can be immensely proud: the class, skill and optimism of our Vegas Golden Knights, the players and organization alike.

Thank you for an incredible nine-month run of excellence and positive vibes. Can’t wait for the next season. Changes in the team will be great. That is the nature of sports.

Finally, locals can be proud of something in this city, besides our wonderful fall/winter/spring weather.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like