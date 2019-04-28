A Vegas heartbreak in Game 7

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BenjaminHphoto

I am a life-long San Jose Sharks’ fan, so please take my comments in that context. I attended Tuesday night’s Game 7 and left in a daze at the events that transpired with about 10 minutes left in regulation and that will not be forgotten by any hockey fan. That being said, the relentless whining of the Vegas management, players and fans that your shot at the Stanley Cup was “stolen,” is, frankly, ridiculous.

This entertaining round one match-up was replete with controversial calls that were split, as usual, between the two teams. Your beloved Golden Knights simply fell apart. That is why they lost.