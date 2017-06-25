AARP a left-wing partisan organization

Lately I have noticed that AARP has been advertising heavily. They are asking senior citizens to call Sen. Dean Heller to oppose the proposed GOP health care plan.

Well, I was once a member of AARP. About six or seven years ago, I canceled my membership because at that time they were pushing and promoting Obamacare. They were telling us how good this plan was for us seniors, better than apple pie. We know what happened, right? But why was AARP pushing it? Because the president of the AARP was in bed with the Obama administration.

I think that AARP started as a good organization for seniors, but it has become too political and they have too many money-hungry officers who are more interested in their futures than in the future of the American seniors. We seniors, specially the Baby Boomers, need to read up and research before we support any program being promoted by AARP.