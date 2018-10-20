Allow to Nevada sports books to expand their options

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court back in May allowing legalized sports betting across United States raises an interesting issue within the industry — specifically, bets on nonsporting events.

There was a bill before the Legislature last session that would have allowed wagers on politics, but it didn’t gain any traction. There has also been discussion of allowing bets on the Academy Awards, but the mindset is that someone already knows the outcome. But offshore sites allow wagering on both politics and the Academy Awards as well as numerous other miscellaneous events.

The Nevada sports wagering industry would have increased revenues if it were given the green light to allow wagering on nonsporting events such as politics and the Academy Awards. This would help the state draw customers away from offshore websites. Let Nevada sports books take bets on nonsporting events.