Letters

And the children shall lead us?

John M. McGrail Las Vegas
March 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Monday letter to the editor, Charles Parrish promotes a policy thought up by a child, specifically: “Your right to bear arms should not supersede my right to have a life.”

The right to bear arms, however, is directly derived from the most fundamental of all human rights: the right to life. Hand in hand with an individual’s right to life is the right of self-defense, including the right of armed self-defense. The right to bear arms flows naturally and logically from the right to life.

So saying my right to life supersedes your right to bear arms means my right to life supersedes your right of self-defense, and hence my right to life supersedes your right to life.

Broken down to its core, this child’s policy is childish selfishness.

