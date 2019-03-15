Another five-year plan for the Clark County School District

I read how Jesus Jara, the new superintendent of the Clark County School District, has developed a five-year plan to improve our public schools (Sunday Review-Journal). I cannot fault him for the failures of past superintendents. But another five-year plan smacks of Lucy chiding Charlie Brown to come kick the football.

When are we, as a community, going to wake up to these ploys? When are we going to demand successful steps leading to the fulfillment of the plan as a partial requirement for continued employment? We have seen this over and over again, only to be disappointed.

I sincerely say good luck to Mr. Jara. But he shouldn’t take it personally if some of us remain skeptical. We are tired of grand promises but then missing the ball and once again ending up painfully on our backs with poor educational results.