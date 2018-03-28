Anti-gun marches bankrolled by progressive billionaires such as George Soros, Michael Bloomberg

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

I have to laugh at the media’s portrayal of the recent anti-gun marches as youth-led. The marches and demonstrations are organized and funded by the usual suspects: George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer (all billionaires with armed security).

The rants against the NRA fail to recognize the politically bought influence of the anti-gun movements, and the massive cash infusions these men provide to the anti-gun movement. Whereas the NRA is funded by members — largely average, everyday Americans without billions of dollars in their accounts — the anti-gun movement is largely funded by a few very wealthy individuals. So who represents the people?

As for gun control: If making guns illegal worked, so would Prohibition, drug laws, drunken driving laws, gun laws in Chicago, etc. It hasn’t, doesn’t and won’t — especially in light of the refusal to prosecute current gun laws.

I enlisted in the Army at age 17, spent three years on duty and got out at 20. To deny me my Second Amendment rights under the Constitution is ludicrous. I could enlist, get married, pay taxes and have children, but I am not mature enough to own a gun that I can use to hunt or for self-defense of my family?

If you really believe the high school kids shouldn’t have weapons, then make law that states you cannot own a weapon until you either graduate from high school or you are serving or have served in the military. But until current gun laws are enforced, no new gun laws should be enacted.