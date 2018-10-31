Letters

Attacks on Danny Tarkanian and his nonprofit are political smears

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
October 30, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the letter last week from Justin Scanson attacking Danny Tarkanian and his Tarkanian Basketball Academy:

Mr. Tarkanian invested more than $2 million of his own money to start the academy, a nonprofit that teaches kids the life lessons learned through sports. For more than 15 years, Mr. Tarkanian has managed and operated the nonprofit. From 2003-2017, his average salary was less than $45,000.

Mr. Scanson misleads by reporting only the highest salaries earned in the past few years. To assert the charity was abused for personal gain is a flat-out falsehood. I’m tired of the character assassination of such a good, qualified candidate.

