David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Lawmakers in Carson City are attempting to pass a bill that would permit bullied students to change schools. Seems to me that if this idea passes it is the victim who is the one being punished.

Perhaps a better solution would be to send all the bullies to a special school where they can all be bullied by each other. Their parents might take better control of their children if they had to get him or her to and from school every day.