Brothel owner Dennis Hof doesn’t represent the Pahrump business community

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal

How can anyone in this business community take brothel owner Dennis Hof seriously as a Republican candidate for the state Assembly? His business ventures within Nye County may be legal, but this is a man who believes his constitutional right to publicly display sexually graphic signs overrides the concerns about this type of advertising in a community of families with children.

Mr. Hof told the Review-Journal recently that he chose to advertise using the controversial yellow and black diamond-shaped sign “instead of carving penises into rocks and public roads.” Does his line of thinking and speaking represent his business ethics and values?

How will this person accomplish the work that our business community needs accomplished?

I am not an attorney or a judge. I cannot speak to the facts regarding his First Amendment lawsuit or his claims against Nye County or the sheriff. But do we want this kind of individual to be speaking for our business community?

I do not. He does not in any conceivable way represent what I feel is the business professionalism of Nye County or our community.