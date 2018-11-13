California transplants boost Nevada’s economy

I’m a little confused by Bruce Feher’s Thursday letter. He wants to know how to get free stuff now that Democrats will be in power, with the implication that the folks from California who moved here are needy.

While I was a resident of California, $125,000 was a bad year for me, and I am a widow. What free stuff could I possibly be entitled to? I moved to Nevada for no state tax and cheap houses. Is Mr. Feher’s letter motivated by envy or nastiness? If envy, he should move somewhere cheaper, as I did.

When my Las Vegas residence was my second home, lots of folks from California stayed with me to invest in the local economy (casinos). To the best of my knowledge, that wasn’t free, either.