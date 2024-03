As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.