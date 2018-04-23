Congress obstructing the Trump administration

I read Jack Wright’s Thursday letter to the editor regarding the many open executive and diplomatic positions in the Trump administration. I truly applaud his subject matter.

While Mr. Wright poses completely legitimate questions regarding budget savings that do need to be answered, he has missed the one big question that really needs not only answering but investigating. What is taking so long for Washington to confirm all the nominees for those empty positions? Are the powers that be in Washington simply incompetent at their jobs? Or is there another more nefarious reason for such a delay?

I don’t believe there has ever been an administration so handcuffed by the failure of Congress to fill much-needed positions.