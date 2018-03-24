Dean Heller, health care and tax cuts

Nevada senator puts well-being of campaign donors before the health of his constituents.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

A question for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller: Why should we pay more for health care in exchange for tax cuts for the rich?

It’s not surprising that the tax bill Sen. Heller loves so much favors the wealthy and giant corporations. But to make matters worse, it will also cause the price of health coverage to skyrocket for people who get their insurance on the exchange.

A recent report found that Affordable Care Act premiums for Nevadans could go up 35 percent over the next three years thanks to partisan sabotage. Across the country, those premiums could jump as much as 90 percent. This is due in large part to the repeal of the individual mandate in the GOP tax bill. They eliminated that coverage requirement to help pay for those tax cuts for the rich and corporations.

As if it weren’t bad enough, repealing this provision disproportionately affects older Americans. In Nevada, people above the age of 50 could face average yearly premium increases of up to nearly $1,300.

Health care is a right, not a privilege. I don’t want a politician who sells out to party leaders and corporate donors as our U.S. senator.

The well-being of campaign donors should not come before the health of your constituents. Dean Heller is up for re-election in 2018, and his time is up.