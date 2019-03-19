Democratic scandals in Carson City

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Victor Joecks’ March 6 column on the recent Kelvin Atkinson scandal in Carson City ends: “If Senate Democrats won’t clean their own house, voters should do it for them.” I count among the charges against Nevada’s legislators offenses such as pocketing campaign funds, harassment of female staffers and accepting campaign contributions from harassers. All bad.

But weigh these charges against the sins of New York’s most gifted grifter, the Donald. If there’s a commandment he hasn’t broken, I don’t know which one it would be.

There’s irony here aplenty. Few supporters of the president see that irony. Where there are deep character flaws, they see only a wounded animal. So circle the wagons.