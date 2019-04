President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Recently, President Donald Trump said he’d like to send tens of thousands of recent immigrants to sanctuary cities and/or states. For years we’ve heard these city leaders, mayors and some governors tell us they contribute greatly to the economy. Some say, “We welcome all.” Wouldn’t these immigrants feel “safe” in these places?

But now these “leaders” are crying the president is committing a foul by proposing the very thing they’ve been telling us we should have been doing for years.