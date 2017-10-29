Donald Trump is the street fighter the Republicans need

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the past few days, we have seen two GOP senators decide not to run for re-election. Both said they do not agree with the way President Donald Trump does business, that they see the need to maintain their “decorum” while in office and not act in a combative, debasing manner. I say to both of them, good riddance.

Twenty years ago the political landscape changed. Democrats decided to go down the path of personal attacks and identity politics. If you didn’t agree with them, they labeled you a “racist,” “bigot” or “misogynist.” The GOP stood by and took the abuse without fighting back.The Dems smelled blood in the water and rolled over these pacifists and started turning America into a socialist state.

Now the GOP has a street fighter. His name is Trump. We are going to get tax relief. He has junked 30 percent of the National Register (regulations). He is maneuvering, as Barack Obama did, to dismantle “Obamacare” with executive orders. Mr. Trump is pushing hard, against a withering attack, to protect our southern border and keep out hordes of illegal aliens.

In this political age, “decorum” is the mantle of losers. We need to win for our children and the future of this country. God has blessed America with Donald Trump. Support him instead of fighting him.