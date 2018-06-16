Donald Trump’s strange detente with North Korea

Eliminate joint military exercises with South Korea and save the associated expense?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump is a genius: Eliminate joint military exercises with South Korea and save the associated expense to fly bombers. One can but wonder why no prior presidents thought of this.

To show further his expense reduction brilliance, Mr. Trump could ground all bombers and fighters and mothball all ships and submarines.

Presumably, in the interest of national security, Air Force One would not be grounded. The challenge of presidential duties will still require frequent R-and-R trips to Florida.