Letters

Donald Trump’s strange detente with North Korea

John Burke Henderson
June 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump is a genius: Eliminate joint military exercises with South Korea and save the associated expense to fly bombers. One can but wonder why no prior presidents thought of this.

To show further his expense reduction brilliance, Mr. Trump could ground all bombers and fighters and mothball all ships and submarines.

Presumably, in the interest of national security, Air Force One would not be grounded. The challenge of presidential duties will still require frequent R-and-R trips to Florida.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like