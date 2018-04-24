Don’t blame GOP for higher gas prices and insurance premiums

Most Democrats have never seen a tax they didn’t like

In his Friday letter to the editor, “GOP price hikes,” Don Ellis blames the GOP for recent price increases in gasoline and car insurance. There is no factual evidence or proof, however, to support such nonsense.

But if I were Mr. Ellis, I would be careful and examine things more closely. Because if state Sen. Tick Segerblom, who is running for the Clark County Commission, has his way, there will be a 1 percentage point increase in the sales tax, which all hard-working Nevadans must endure.

And, yes, Mr. Ellis, Mr. Segerblom is a Democrat. Like most Democrats, he’s never seen a tax he didn’t like and is doing his utmost — while making no bones about it — to turn Nevada into California East.

So watch out, and be careful for whom you vote.