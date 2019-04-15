Don’t compare Mueller to Ken Starr

Ken Starr. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Alise Bamforth has been drinking the CNN/MSNBC/New York Times/Washington Post Kool-Aid (April 5 letter to the editor on the Mueller report). If only there existed in 2019 a tool whereby we could research history, politics and legislation so that we could get our facts straight. Here are the facts:

The release of the Starr report was done pursuant to a federal statute that expired in 1999. The current guidelines by which William Barr is operating were promulgated by Janet Reno, President Bill Clinton’s attorney general and a lifelong Democrat. So much for a large portion of Ms. Bamforth’s letter.

As for the rest, I don’t know what the Clinton economy (which was fueled by the dot.com boom) has to do with the Mueller report or Donald Trump’s businesses (not him personally) declaring bankruptcy. But what else can we expect from those with Trump Derangement Syndrome.