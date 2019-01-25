Education funding and Nevada

How much does the Review-Journal think we should spend?

The Review-Journal editorial staff and columnist Victor Joecks frequently use the cliché “throwing money at a problem” in reference to public education funding in Nevada. Do they ever say how much money Nevada should spend, or only that spending more is bad?

Nevada spends less per student than 45 states and $3,700 less than the national average. A recent legislative study found Nevada spends only 58 percent of what it should to “adequately” fund education. Has the local newspaper invested in any research into what it thinks Nevada should spend?

There are many variables that impact educational results: family support, transiency, class sizes, funding, special needs and more.

How much money should Nevada spend per student to give our children an OK education? Forty-five states think it costs a lot more than what Nevada spends.