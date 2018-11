Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I take exception to Tiffany Ballenger Floyd’s assertion that going with the popular vote for presidential elections would be wise (Nov. 13 letter). While not perfect, the Electoral College gives small and less populated states a voice.

If a move were made to go with the popular vote, a handful of major cities wold determine the election. Entire states could be ignored. I’m not sure Las Vegas would be large enough to make it worthwhile for any candidate to swing through.