Founding Fathers made mistake with Electoral College

The primary reason we have the Electoral College is that the Founding Fathers were trying to get the Constitution ratified. The Electoral College was put in as an incentive to get the smaller states, such as Delaware, to ratify the document, just as slavery was an incentive to get Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia to sign. We are a different country now. We have 50 states, yet only 13 states are responsible for the inclusion of the Electoral College in the Constitution.

The presidential election should be decided by majority popular vote, not by a handful of state electors. The president is supposed to represent all the people of the United States, not just individual states.