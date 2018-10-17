Global warming crisis calls for a carbon tax

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Robert Samuelson’s Sunday commentary on global warming declares climate action “mission impossible.” But his own column points the way to a solution with immense power to lower emissions — carbon pricing.

Making coal, oil and gas more expensive will incentivize individuals and businesses to move to renewables. The increased costs of carbon can be offset by refunding the revenue to U.S. households, boosting the economy and jobs.

Our ability to live on the planet is at stake. We must take strong action now.