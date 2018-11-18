Good to see crooked guardian get her just desserts

I enjoyed your excellent Nov. 5 article about the crooked guardian April Parks (“Former guardian pleads guilty in exploitation case”). I am delighted to see that Nevada is taking this seriously. The fact that professional predators such as Parks can legally get a hold of elderly and incapacitated people and have control over their finances, estates and medical decisions gives them tremendous power. I know that not all guardians are crooks, but it seems as if court-ordered guardianships all too often end up exploiting the elderly.

All over the country this is happening. Unfortunately this can quickly cost a family everything they have saved over the decades. And if the family does not have the money to fight the guardianship in court, more often than not, it will not be fixed.

A state can have excellent laws against elder abuse, but unless they are enforced, families are not protected. We must educate ourselves and be aware of the “what ifs.” Don’t take anything for granted when trying to protect your parents from exploitation.

Keep up the good work, Nevada, of protecting our vulnerable population from swindlers such as Parks.