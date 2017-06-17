Gov. Brian Sandoval too generous with state workers

Gov. Brian Sandoval. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

I see in your article on June 9 that Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a 3 percent cost-of-living allowance raise for state employees. I am retired and drawing Social Security. My COLA for this year was three-tenths of 1 percent. For last year it was zero. Not sure how the 3 percent was calculated, but I would suggest that all future COLA increases for state employees be computed in the same manner as those of us on Social Security.