I see in your article on June 9 that Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a 3 percent cost-of-living allowance raise for state employees. I am retired and drawing Social Security. My COLA for this year was three-tenths of 1 percent. For last year it was zero. Not sure how the 3 percent was calculated, but I would suggest that all future COLA increases for state employees be computed in the same manner as those of us on Social Security.
Gov. Brian Sandoval too generous with state workers
June 16, 2017 - 9:00 pm