The Wayne Allyn Root commentary on the Nike Kaepernick issue (“ Nike vs. In-N-Out: The Silent Majority has spoken ,” Thursday Review-Journal) was very timely. The current “Hate America” movement is obviously gaining recognition — it now even includes Nike.

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)

The Wayne Allyn Root commentary on the Nike Kaepernick issue (“Nike vs. In-N-Out: The Silent Majority has spoken,” Thursday Review-Journal) was very timely. The current “Hate America” movement is obviously gaining recognition — it now even includes Nike.

Personally, like many others, I will no longer buy Nike products. If anyone enters my home wearing Nike footwear, I will ask them to take the shoes off and leave them outside.