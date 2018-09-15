Heller is a phony

The recent campaign commercials by Sen. Dean Heller suggesting that Congresswoman Jacky Rosen has not had any bills passed are a misrepresentation.

Dean Heller speaks at the ceremony for the opening of Interstate 11, also known as the Boulder City Bypass, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

The recent campaign commercials by Sen. Dean Heller suggesting that Congresswoman Jacky Rosen has not had any bills passed are a misrepresentation. Rep. Rosen is a Democrat in a strictly Republican-controlled House that doesn’t allow any Democrat to pass a bill.

Additionally, Sen. Heller touts his bills for veterans. Those are well timed for the campaign, but remember, Republicans have voted against funding for the VA repeatedly. This has allowed the senator to sponsor piecemeal legislation to make him look like a veteran supporter. As a veteran, I reject what I see as phony.