House Democrats grab control

Thanks to the election Tuesday, Congress will have a majority of Democrats in the House. This is good news for those of us who are furious at the current administration’s failure to address climate change. With more Democrats in the House, there is renewed hope that they will finally initiate federal action to mitigate it.

We were warned last month by the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change that we have a decade, at best, to take action before it is too late. Members of the House, you will be hearing from me and others who are deeply concerned about climate change. After all, we all inhabit the same Earth, and there is no Planet B.