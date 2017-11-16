ad-fullscreen
Letters

How far will health insurance companies go to block legitimate claims?

Dale Klabacha Boulder City
November 15, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Friday Associated Press article, “Is ER visit necessary? Better be sure”: I have great disdain for an insurer, namely Anthem, that would deny what appears to be a legitimate claim for ER services.

The cost may be astronomical, but I’m focusing on the patient’s concern. She had “abdominal pain (that) forced her to the floor.” A physician assistant neighbor recommended she go to the ER. If the woman went to a quick care and received the same advice, would Anthem have paid? If she were unable to drive herself and called an ambulance, would they have taken her to an ER, not a quick care?

An individual not equipped to diagnose herself did the prudent thing. Listen to your doctor’s office message when you call—“If this is a life-threatening emergency, go to the nearest emergency room.”

I hope anyone who might be contemplating switching insurance companies during open enrollment will take this scenario to heart and not choose to become another victim of careless insurance practices. This could be you next time.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like