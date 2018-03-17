How to get Nevada’s casinos on board with a lottery

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

I would like to offer a solution to the lottery issue. Right now, we know there will never be a lottery allowed in Nevada. Why? Because the casinos won’t allow it. As we know, whatever the casinos want, they will get — and what they don’t want, won’t happen. They essentially control the state.

The primary reason those in the gambling establishment don’t want the lottery is because they wouldn’t be the bookmaker. The government would run the operation, so the casinos can’t get their hands on the profits.

But suppose we allow the lottery to come in and set up shop inside the casinos? That way, the government gets its cut, and the casinos get walk-in traffic that they may not see otherwise. Who knows? Those same customers might actually drop a few nickels on the way out.

Is this idea worth considering?