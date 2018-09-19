Information about gender gap in wages highly misleading

(Thinkstock)

Why does the Review-Journal keep publishing such inaccurate and misleading information on the gender wage gap (“Wage Wedge,” Saturday)?

You first tout the success of Caesar’s Entertainment, in having a gender wage gap of just 1 or 2 percent. This is because only people in the same positions and within the same company were compared. When the analysis is done this way, these results common. This is especially true when the sample size is large, and there is a formal wage structure in the organization.

On the other hand, you then quote the highly dubious data published annually by the American Association of University Women. They still claim that women are being paid 80 percent of men. The problem with their data is that they do not look at it by same position and instead blend data across all occupations, companies and geography. This will always show disparities.