Letters

Iran and the Saudi oil fields

J.J. Schrader Henderson
September 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

There appears to be no doubt that the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was directed and launched from Iran. President Donald Trump has shown great restraint (so far) in not engaging U.S. troops and assets in a military retaliation.

As a large percentage of the world’s oil supply could be in jeopardy, there is growing pressure from both sides of Congress for some response, most notably, “They are Saudi Arabia’s oil fields. Let the Saudis defend them.”

Might I note that this is the same enlightened Congress that just a few months ago was moralistically adamant about cutting off all military arms sales to the Saudis because of the death of a Saudi reporter, reportedly ordered by Crown Prince Salman.

Think what you will about Saudi Arabia and its leaders, but perhaps the fourth-century Indian quote — “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” — has some current relevance in this highly imperfect world, and not all choices are easy.

