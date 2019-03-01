It’s getting louder out at Red Rock Canyon

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Red Rock is a sanctuary from urban cacophony, a rural escape from the noise of city life. That sense of sanctuary is being invaded by small aircraft.

Last Saturday, two planes began their acrobatics shortly after daybreak. Throughout the day, other planes used the canyon for their showroom. I don’t think people come to the canyon for an air show, which violates the notion of solitude and diminishes a national treasure.

Red Rock Canyon is a National Conservation Area and a premier Southern Nevada attraction. The FAA, the BLM and the Clark County Commission need some wake-up calls and emails.