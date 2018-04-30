Letters

Jane Fonda? What about Donald Trump?

Roy E. Grosser Las Vegas
April 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Is it an accident that Victor Joecks’ “Hanoi Jane” piece (April 25 column) didn’t get around to The Donald? He of infinite chutzpah is ripping the special prosecutor a new one. There is no slur demeaning enough to describe Robert Mueller. Mr. Mueller came back from Vietnam with a purple heart. The Donald worked on his golf game. His draft status didn’t affect grip or backswing, apparently.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like