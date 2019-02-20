Joe Lombardo and ICE

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read in the Review-Journal last week that Sheriff Joe Lombardo has taken it upon himself to decide which “illegal” people to arrest and which to inform ICE about. This is selective enforcement of laws that are on our books. The sheriff was elected to enforce all laws. He does not have the option to decide which laws he will ignore.

Those who are in this country illegally are breaking the law. If they have been here for two weeks or 20 years, they are still illegal. It is the job of a judge and a jury to decide guilt. It is not the job of the sheriff or any other uniformed police officer.

If Mr. Lombardo refuses to stop “selective enforcement,” then he should resign his elected job. If he refuses to do his sworn duty, then he has gotten my last vote.