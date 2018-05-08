Kanye West, Democrats and independent thought

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

So an African-American male celebrity (Kanye West) goes on record as saying he approves of President Donald Trump and some of his policies and — most importantly — that minorities should think for themselves and not be forced to group think. The left-wing response was dramatic and probably best summed up by Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments at a recent Congressional Black Caucus meeting that Kanye “talks out of turn” and “sometimes needs some assistance in helping him to formulate some of his thoughts.”

Obviously, Rep. Waters thinks that minorities are incapable of grasping independent thought.

Thank you, Rep. Waters, for summarizing the basic platform of your Democratic Socialist Party. If you ever take over Congress and the presidency again (God forbid), I’m sure that right after you reverse all the recent gains in the economy and jobs, the trademark socialist re-education camps will soon be in place.

Viva la resistance, comrades.