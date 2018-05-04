Kudos to Arizona’s teachers for taking a stand

I would like to applaud the Arizona teachers for standing up for the children in a state that underfunds public education. Even with the promise of a 20 percent pay raise, they are saying it is not enough. Having grandchildren in that state, I would agree.

Arizona has been very much like Nevada in grossly underfunding public education. This is not a question of having the money. It is a question of having the proper priorities. This can be highlighted in Nevada by the fact that if the state decides it needs something — a new stadium, new government buildings, etc. — it always finds a way to fund it.

It is a bold move by the teachers of Arizona to make a stand for their profession in the face of state government naysayers. It would be nice to see the Nevada teachers make a similar statement.